Equity Method definitions Flashcards
Equity Method definitions
Equity Method
Accounting approach for investments with significant influence, typically 20-50% ownership, reflecting investor's share of investee's net income and dividends.Significant Influence
Ability to affect decisions of another company, usually indicated by 20-50% ownership and board representation.Controlling Interest
Ownership exceeding 50%, granting power to direct financial and operating policies, requiring consolidation accounting.Cost Method
Investment accounting for holdings with less than 20% ownership, where dividends are recognized as income.Ownership Percentage
Proportion of shares held in an investee, used to determine share of net income, losses, and dividends under the equity method.Equity Method Investment Account
Asset account tracking the carrying value of an investment, adjusted for investor's share of net income, losses, and dividends.Investment Income
Proportional share of investee's net income recognized by the investor, increasing the investment account.Investment Loss
Proportional share of investee's net loss recognized by the investor, decreasing the investment account.Dividends Received
Distributions from the investee that reduce the carrying value of the investment, not recognized as income under the equity method.Book Value
Carrying amount of the investment on the investor's balance sheet, reflecting purchase cost plus share of net income minus losses and dividends.Gain on Sale
Excess of selling price over book value when disposing of an equity method investment, reported on the income statement.Loss on Sale
Shortfall when selling price is less than book value of an equity method investment, reported on the income statement.T Account
Visual tool used to track increases and decreases in the equity method investment account, similar to retained earnings tracking.Retained Earnings Analogy
Comparison of the equity method investment account to retained earnings, as both are adjusted for net income and dividends.Consolidation Accounting
Method used when an investor has controlling interest, combining financial statements of parent and subsidiary.