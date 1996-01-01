Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Receivables and Investments

Equity Method

1

concept

Significant Influence and the Equity Method

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Purchasing Equity Method Investments

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Investment Income for Equity Method Investments

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Investment Loss for Equity Method Investments

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Dividends Received for Equity Method Investments

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

concept

Calculating Book Value of Equity Method Investments

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7

concept

Gain on Sale of Equity Method Investments

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8

concept

Loss on Sale of Equity Method Investments

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

On January 3, Johnson Corp acquired 35% of the outstanding common stock of Small Company for $350,000. For the year ended December 31, Small Company reported net income of $150,000 and paid cash dividends of $70,000 on its common stock. At December 31, the carrying value of Johnson Corp’s investment in Small Company under the equity method is:

10
Problem

On January 4, The Jones Company purchased 35,000 out of the 87,500 outstanding shares of Miller Company for $400,000. During the year, the Miller Company reported net income of $240,000 and paid cash dividends of $60,000, while the Jones Company reported net income of $450,000 and paid cash dividends of $80,000. What is the carrying value of Jones Company’s investment in Miller Company at the end of the year under the equity method?

11
Problem

GT Company owns 9,000 of the 48,000 shares of outstanding common stock of Bell Company. GT Company should account for this investment using the:

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.