Equity Method quiz #1 Flashcards

The equity method is used when an investor has significant influence, but not control, over an investee—typically owning between 20% and 50% of the company's voting stock. Under this method, the investment is initially recorded at cost, and the investor recognizes their proportional share of the investee's net income or loss, which adjusts the carrying value of the investment. Dividends received reduce the investment account rather than being recognized as income.

How is the initial purchase of an investment recorded under the equity method? The initial purchase is recorded by debiting the Equity Method Investment account and crediting cash for the total cost paid.

How does an investor recognize their share of the investee’s net income under the equity method? The investor increases the investment account by their proportional share of the investee’s net income and credits investment income on the income statement.

What happens to the investment account when the investee reports a net loss? The investment account is decreased by the investor’s share of the net loss, and an investment loss is recognized on the income statement.

How are dividends received from the investee treated under the equity method? Dividends received reduce the carrying amount of the investment account and are not recognized as dividend income.