Exchange for Similar Assets definitions Flashcards

Exchange for Similar Assets definitions
  • Fixed Asset
    Long-term tangible property used in business operations, such as vehicles or equipment, not intended for resale.
  • Trade-In Value
    Amount offered by a dealer or buyer for an old asset when exchanged for a new one, often differing from book value.
  • Net Book Value
    Asset's original cost minus accumulated depreciation, representing its current value on the balance sheet.
  • Accumulated Depreciation
    Total depreciation expense recorded against an asset since its purchase, reducing its book value.
  • Boot
    Additional cash paid or received in an asset exchange, often used to balance the transaction.
  • Commercial Substance
    Characteristic of a transaction that results in changes to future cash flows, making the exchange economically significant.
  • Journal Entry
    Formal accounting record documenting the details of a transaction, including debits and credits.
  • Contra Asset
    Account that offsets a related asset account, such as accumulated depreciation reducing equipment value.
  • Trade-In Allowance
    Discount or credit given for an old asset when acquiring a new one, reducing the cash outlay required.
  • Gain
    Positive difference when the trade-in value of an asset exceeds its net book value during an exchange.
  • Loss
    Negative difference when the trade-in value of an asset is less than its net book value during an exchange.
  • List Price
    Stated selling price of a new asset before any trade-in discounts or allowances are applied.
  • Notes Payable
    Liability account representing amounts owed, possibly used instead of cash in asset exchanges.
  • Debit
    Accounting entry that increases assets or expenses and decreases liabilities or equity.
  • Credit
    Accounting entry that increases liabilities or equity and decreases assets or expenses.