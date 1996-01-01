Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Lived Assets

Exchange for Similar Assets

Asset Exchanges

Problem

ABC Company decided to exchange its old printer for a new printer. The old printer was purchased for $1,600 and had accumulated depreciation of $1,200. The seller of the new printer offered $300 as a trade-in discount for the old printer. The new printer had a price of $1,800. This transaction has commercial substance. The journal entry to record this exchange would include:

