Journal Entries: Debits and Credits definitions Flashcards
Journal Entries: Debits and Credits definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Transaction
An event involving the exchange of value between accounts, impacting at least two accounts in the accounting records.Debit
An entry on the left side of an account, used to increase assets and expenses or decrease liabilities, equity, and revenue.Credit
An entry on the right side of an account, used to increase liabilities, equity, and revenue or decrease assets and expenses.Asset
A resource owned by a company, such as cash or land, that provides future economic benefit.Liability
An obligation or debt owed by a company to outsiders, representing claims against assets.Equity
The residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting liabilities; represents ownership.Revenue
Income earned from the sale of goods or services, increasing equity through credits.Expense
Costs incurred in the process of earning revenue, decreasing equity and increased by debits.Account
A record used to track increases and decreases in specific assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, or expenses.Accounts Receivable
A type of asset representing amounts owed to a company by customers for goods or services provided.Accounts Payable
A liability account showing amounts a company owes to suppliers or creditors for purchases made on credit.Retained Earnings
Cumulative net income of a company that has been kept rather than distributed to shareholders.Investment Account
An account used to record the value of investments held by a company, such as stocks or bonds.Journal Entry
A formal record of a transaction, showing which accounts are debited and credited and by what amounts.Double-Entry System
An accounting method where every transaction affects at least two accounts, ensuring debits equal credits.