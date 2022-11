Transaction Analysis

Now we can learn how to record the effects of events in the accounting system. Debits and Credits, Debits and Credits, Debits and Credits... you're going to be hearing it a lot!

Now we can learn how to record the effects of events in the accounting system. Debits and Credits, Debits and Credits, Debits and Credits... you're going to be hearing it a lot!

1 concept Journal Entries: Debits and Credits 2m Play a video:

2 example Journal Entry 4m Play a video: