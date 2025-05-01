Journal Entries: Debits and Credits quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the basic principle behind every accounting transaction? Every accounting transaction involves giving something up and receiving something in return, affecting at least two accounts.

How many accounts are affected by each transaction in accounting? Each transaction affects at least two accounts.

What system is used to record transactions in accounting? The system of debits and credits is used to record transactions in accounting.

What must be true about the total debits and credits in every transaction? The total debits must always equal the total credits in every transaction.

How do asset accounts change with debits and credits? Asset accounts increase with debits and decrease with credits.

How do expense accounts change with debits and credits? Expense accounts increase with debits and decrease with credits.