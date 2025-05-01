Notes Receivable quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the key differences between notes receivable and accounts receivable? Notes receivable are formal written contracts that specify a principal amount, an interest rate, and a maturity date, while accounts receivable are informal and do not earn interest or have a set maturity date.

How do you calculate the interest earned on a note receivable? Interest is calculated by multiplying the principal amount by the annual interest rate and then by the time factor (portion of the year the note is outstanding), using either days (out of 360) or months (out of 12) as appropriate.

What is the maturity date of a note receivable and how is it determined? The maturity date is the specific date when the principal and accrued interest must be paid in full. It is determined by adding the note's term (in days or months) to the issue date, not counting the issue date but including the final day.

Describe two common ways a company can acquire a note receivable. A company can acquire a note receivable by converting an outstanding account receivable into a note for extended payment terms, or by loaning excess cash to another party to earn interest.

What journal entry is made when a note receivable is paid in full at maturity? The company debits cash for the total amount received (principal plus interest), credits notes receivable for the principal, and credits interest revenue for the interest earned.

Why are adjusting entries for accrued interest on notes receivable necessary, and how are they recorded? Adjusting entries for accrued interest are necessary to recognize interest revenue earned but not yet received by the financial statement date. The entry debits interest receivable (an asset) and credits interest revenue.