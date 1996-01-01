Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Notes Receivable Definitions
Notes Receivable:Calculating the Maturity Date
Notes Receivable:Acquiring and Disposing
Notes Receivable:Interest Receivable Adjusting Entry
On April 15, Holden Company received a 60-day, 12% note in the amount of $10,000 from a customer who was having difficulty paying his account. When preparing the April 30 financial statements, the necessary adjusting entry related to interest would include: