Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Receivables and Investments

Notes Receivable

Notes Receivable are a type of receivable that earns the company interest revenue.

Notes Receivable Definitions

Notes Receivable:Calculating the Maturity Date

Notes Receivable:Acquiring and Disposing

Notes Receivable:Interest Receivable Adjusting Entry

On April 15, Holden Company received a 60-day, 12% note in the amount of $10,000 from a customer who was having difficulty paying his account. When preparing the April 30 financial statements, the necessary adjusting entry related to interest would include:

