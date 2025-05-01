Operating Activities: Direct Method definitions Flashcards
Operating Activities: Direct Method definitions
Direct Method
Approach for operating cash flows that sums actual cash inflows and outflows, focusing on specific cash transactions rather than net income adjustments.Operating Activities
Day-to-day business transactions involving cash receipts from customers and cash payments to suppliers, interest, and taxes.Cash Flow Statement
Financial report detailing cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.Accounts Receivable
Asset account tracking amounts owed by customers for sales made on credit, crucial for determining cash collected from customers.Accounts Payable
Liability account representing amounts owed to suppliers for purchases made on credit, used to calculate cash paid to suppliers.T Account
Visual tool in accounting shaped like a 'T' used to track increases and decreases in specific accounts, aiding in cash flow calculations.Inventory
Current asset account reflecting goods held for sale, with changes affecting calculations of purchases and cash paid to suppliers.Interest Payable
Liability account showing interest expense incurred but not yet paid, used to determine cash paid for interest.Income Tax Payable
Liability account for income taxes owed but not yet paid, essential for finding cash paid for taxes.Operating Expenses
Costs related to core business operations, including interest and income taxes, often requiring T account analysis for cash flow.Accrual-Basis Accounting
Accounting method recognizing revenues and expenses when earned or incurred, not necessarily when cash is exchanged.Cost of Goods Sold
Expense account representing the cost of inventory sold during a period, impacting inventory and purchase calculations.Beginning Balance
Amount present in an account at the start of a period, used as a reference point in T account analysis.Ending Balance
Amount remaining in an account at the end of a period, crucial for reconciling cash flows using T accounts.Purchases
Acquisitions of inventory during a period, often made on credit, affecting both inventory and accounts payable accounts.