Problem

ABC Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows using the direct method. The accountant gathered the following information:cash paid to suppliers was $140,000; sales revenue was $350,000; Accounts Receivable increased by $10,000 during the year; depreciation expense was $15,000; operating expenses totaled $80,000; Prepaid Expenses decreased by $8,000 during the year; and a loss on the disposal of plant assets equaled $6,000. What is the cash flow provided by operating activities?