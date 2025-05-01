Periodic Inventory - Purchases definitions Flashcards
Periodic Inventory - Purchases definitions
Periodic Inventory System
Accounting method where inventory updates occur at period end, using separate accounts for purchases, returns, allowances, and discounts.Purchases Account
Temporary account used to record the total cost of goods acquired for resale during a period, not directly increasing inventory.Purchase Returns
Value of goods sent back to suppliers for a refund, tracked in a contra account that reduces total purchases.Purchase Allowances
Reductions in purchase cost due to quality issues, where goods are kept but the supplier lowers the price.Purchase Discounts
Price reductions offered by suppliers for prompt payment, recorded separately to decrease the cost of inventory.Contra Asset Account
Account that offsets a related asset account, such as purchase returns or allowances, reducing the net value of inventory.Accounts Payable
Liability account representing amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services purchased on credit.Inventory Account
Asset account reflecting the value of goods held for resale, updated at period end in a periodic system.Cost of Goods Sold
Total expense of inventory sold during a period, calculated after reconciling purchases, returns, allowances, and discounts.Reconciliation
Process of combining purchases, returns, allowances, and discounts at period end to determine final inventory and cost of goods sold.Merchandising Company
Business that earns revenue by buying goods in bulk for resale to customers, often using inventory systems.Asset
Resource owned by a company, such as inventory, that provides future economic benefit.Liability
Obligation to pay debts, such as amounts owed to suppliers for inventory purchases.Supplies Account
Account used to record purchases of items not intended for resale, such as office materials.Perpetual Inventory System
Method where inventory records are updated continuously with each purchase or sale, unlike the periodic system.