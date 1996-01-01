Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Periodic Inventory:Purchases
Periodic Inventory:Purchase Returns
Periodic Inventory:Purchase Allowance
Never Satisfied Incorporated (NSI) purchased 400 units of High Quality Goods for $300,000 on account. After inspecting the goods, they decided that 300 units did not meet their standards and NSI received a refund for these goods. If NSI uses a periodic inventory system, the entry to record the return of goods would include: