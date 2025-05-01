Depreciation for Partial Years definitions Flashcards
Depreciation for Partial Years definitions
Partial Depreciation
Allocation of an asset's cost over only the portion of the year it was owned, rather than the entire year.Straight-Line Method
Depreciation approach that spreads an asset's depreciable cost evenly over its useful life.Double Declining Balance
Accelerated depreciation method applying twice the straight-line rate to the asset's book value each year.Units of Production Method
Depreciation technique based on actual usage or output, not affected by the purchase date within the year.Residual Value
Estimated amount expected to be recovered at the end of an asset's useful life.Useful Life
Expected period over which an asset will be productive for its owner.Depreciation Expense
Portion of an asset's cost allocated to expense during a specific accounting period.Accumulated Depreciation
Total depreciation recorded against an asset since its acquisition.Net Book Value
Asset's original cost minus accumulated depreciation, representing its carrying amount on the balance sheet.Proration
Adjustment process to allocate an annual amount based on the fraction of the year an asset was owned.Journal Entry
Formal accounting record documenting the debit and credit effects of a transaction.Cost
Total amount paid to acquire an asset, including purchase price and any additional expenditures.Time Factor
Fraction representing the portion of the year an asset was held, used to calculate partial depreciation.