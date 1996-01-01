Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Lived Assets

Depreciation for Partial Years

Next Topic
1

concept

Depreciation for Partial Years

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

DBQ Company purchased a machine on July 1, Year 1 for $60,000. The company estimated a five year useful life and $8,000 residual value. If the company uses the double-declining-balance method for depreciation, what will be the amount of accumulated depreciation on December 31, Year 2?

3
Problem

DAB Company purchased a machine on November 1, Year 1 for $12,000. DAB estimated that the machine could produce 60,000 units over its useful life and would be worth $2,000 as scrap. During Year 1, DAB produced 3,000 units. During Year 2, DAB produced 12,000 units. During Year 3, DAB produced 9,000 units. If DAB uses the units-ofproduction method for depreciation, what would be the net book value of the machine at the end of Year 2?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.