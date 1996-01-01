Problem

DAB Company purchased a machine on November 1, Year 1 for $12,000. DAB estimated that the machine could produce 60,000 units over its useful life and would be worth $2,000 as scrap. During Year 1, DAB produced 3,000 units. During Year 2, DAB produced 12,000 units. During Year 3, DAB produced 9,000 units. If DAB uses the units-ofproduction method for depreciation, what would be the net book value of the machine at the end of Year 2?