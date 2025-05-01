Skip to main content
Premium on Bonds definitions Flashcards

  • Premium on Bonds Payable
    Excess amount received over face value when bonds are issued with a stated rate higher than the market rate.
  • Stated Rate
    Interest percentage printed on the bond, used to calculate periodic cash interest payments to bondholders.
  • Market Rate
    Prevailing interest percentage in the market for similar bonds, used to determine bond pricing.
  • Face Value
    Principal amount of a bond to be repaid at maturity, also used to compute interest payments.
  • Carrying Value
    Net amount at which bonds appear on the balance sheet, combining face value and any unamortized premium.
  • Amortization
    Systematic reduction of the premium on bonds payable over the bond's life, typically using the straight-line method.
  • Straight-Line Method
    Technique that allocates equal amounts of premium amortization to each interest period over the bond's term.
  • Interest Expense
    Income statement item reflecting the cost of borrowing, adjusted for premium amortization to approach market rate.
  • Interest Payable
    Liability account representing accrued interest owed to bondholders but not yet paid at period end.
  • Bonds Payable
    Long-term liability account showing the face value of bonds owed to creditors.
  • Principal Repayment
    Final payment of the bond's face value to bondholders at maturity, eliminating the liability.
  • Credit Balance
    Accounting term indicating an amount that increases liabilities or equity, as seen in premium on bonds payable.
  • Debit
    Accounting entry that reduces liabilities or increases assets, used to amortize the premium on bonds payable.
  • Semiannual Interest Payment
    Periodic cash outflow to bondholders occurring twice a year, based on the stated rate and face value.
  • Journal Entry
    Formal accounting record documenting transactions such as bond issuance, interest payments, and principal repayment.