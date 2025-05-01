Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) definitions
Days Payable Outstanding
Efficiency ratio showing average days a company takes to pay suppliers, reflecting payment practices and liquidity.AP Turnover
Metric calculated as cost of goods sold divided by average accounts payable, indicating payment frequency to suppliers.Accounts Payable
Short-term liability representing amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received but not yet paid.Average Accounts Payable
Mean value of beginning and ending accounts payable balances, used to smooth out fluctuations over a period.Cost of Goods Sold
Direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, often used in efficiency ratios.Liquidity
Ability of a company to meet its short-term obligations, often inferred from how quickly it pays suppliers.Credit Terms
Agreed-upon conditions between buyer and supplier regarding payment timing and requirements for purchases.Leverage
Bargaining power a company holds over suppliers, often allowing for extended payment periods without penalties.Benchmarking
Process of comparing a company’s financial metrics, such as DPO, against industry standards or competitors.Efficiency Ratio
Financial metric assessing how effectively a company manages its resources, such as payment cycles.Industry Average
Standard value derived from similar companies, used as a reference point for evaluating financial performance.Creditor
Entity or individual that lends money or extends credit, often analyzing DPO to assess financial health.Financial Health
Overall condition of a company’s finances, including liquidity, solvency, and ability to meet obligations.