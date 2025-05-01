Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE) definitions
  • Return on Equity
    Measures profitability by comparing net income to average common equity, indicating how effectively shareholder funds generate earnings.
  • DuPont Model
    Analytical framework that breaks down return on equity into three components to reveal underlying drivers of profitability.
  • Profit Margin
    Shows net income earned per dollar of sales, highlighting how much profit remains after all expenses are deducted from revenue.
  • Total Asset Turnover
    Indicates efficiency by showing how many dollars of sales are generated for each dollar invested in assets.
  • Equity Multiplier
    Reflects financial leverage by comparing average total assets to average common equity, revealing reliance on debt.
  • Leverage Ratio
    Alternative name for equity multiplier, emphasizing the extent to which a company uses debt to finance assets.
  • Net Income
    Represents the residual earnings after all expenses, taxes, and costs are subtracted from total revenue.
  • Average Common Equity
    Represents the mean value of common shareholders' equity over a period, used as a base for profitability ratios.
  • Net Sales
    Total revenue from goods or services sold, minus returns, allowances, and discounts.
  • Return on Assets
    Shows how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate net income, calculated as net income over average total assets.
  • Liabilities
    Obligations or debts a company must repay, which, along with equity, finance the company's assets.
  • Common Shareholders
    Owners of a company's common stock, whose equity is the focus in return on equity calculations.
  • Net Loss
    Occurs when total expenses exceed total revenue, resulting in negative net income and potentially negative return on equity.