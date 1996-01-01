Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)

1

concept

Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)

Problem

XYZ Company had a profit margin of 8.8%, total asset turnover of 0.77, and an equity multiplier of 1.8. What is XYZ’s Return on Equity using the DuPont Model?

3
Problem

A company had a profit margin of 6.1%. The company’s net sales were $3,600,000 and Cost of Goods Sold was $600,000. If total assets were $3,450,000 at the beginning of the year and $4,210,000 at the end of the year, and total equity was $2,500,000 at the beginning of the year and $3,100,000 at the end of the year, what is the company’s return on equity using the DuPont model?

4
Problem

A company with net sales of $820,000 and net income of $210,000, average total assets of $1,400,000 and average common equity of $940,000 is using the DuPont Model for financial analysis. What is the company’s ROE?

