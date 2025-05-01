Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE) quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three components of the DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE), and how does each component contribute to the overall ROE?
The three components are profit margin (net income/net sales), total asset turnover (net sales/average total assets), and equity multiplier (average total assets/average common equity). Profit margin shows profitability per sales dollar, total asset turnover measures sales generated per asset dollar, and the equity multiplier reflects financial leverage. Multiplying these together gives ROE.
How can a company increase its Return on Equity (ROE) according to the DuPont Model?
A company can increase ROE by improving its profit margin (increasing net income per sales dollar), increasing total asset turnover (generating more sales per asset dollar), or raising its equity multiplier (using more debt relative to equity, which increases financial leverage and risk).
Explain why a negative Return on Equity (ROE) occurs and what it indicates about a company's financial performance.
A negative ROE occurs when a company has a net loss, resulting in negative net income. This indicates the company is not profitable and is losing money relative to its average common equity.
Demonstrate how the DuPont Model mathematically confirms that multiplying profit margin, total asset turnover, and equity multiplier equals ROE.
Multiplying profit margin (net income/net sales), total asset turnover (net sales/average total assets), and equity multiplier (average total assets/average common equity) cancels out net sales and average total assets, leaving net income/average common equity, which is the formula for ROE.
