Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS) quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the formula for calculating basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)? EPS = (Net Income - Preferred Dividends) / Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding.

Where is Earnings Per Share (EPS) typically displayed on the financial statements? EPS is shown at the bottom of the income statement, under net income.

Why are preferred dividends subtracted from net income when calculating EPS? Preferred dividends are subtracted because they are paid to preferred stockholders before common stockholders, so only the remaining income is available to common shareholders.

How do you calculate the average number of shares of common stock outstanding for EPS? Add the beginning and ending number of shares outstanding and divide by 2.

If only one number for shares outstanding is provided, how is it used in the EPS calculation? Use the provided number as the denominator without calculating an average.

What does a higher EPS generally indicate about a company’s performance? A higher EPS generally indicates better profitability and performance.