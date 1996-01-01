Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Accounting

Financial Accounting

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

1

concept

Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Problem

MoneyCo had sales revenue and net income during the current year of $500,000 and $60,000, respectively. The total amount of stockholders’ equity was $600,000, and common shares outstanding were 120,000 all year. What is MoneyCo’s earnings per share?

Problem

Tougher Company’s current year income statement showed an EPS of $1.25 per share. If total common equity totaled $600,000 (40,000 common shares) and preferred dividends were $10,000 (10,000 preferred shares), what was net income during the period?

