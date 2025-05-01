Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover definitions Flashcards
Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio
Efficiency metric showing how many dollars of net sales are generated for each dollar invested in fixed assets.Net Sales
Total revenue from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.Average Fixed Assets
Mean value of fixed assets over a period, calculated by adding beginning and ending balances and dividing by two.Beginning Balance
Value of fixed assets at the start of an accounting period, used in averaging calculations.Ending Balance
Value of fixed assets at the close of an accounting period, used in averaging calculations.Denominator
Bottom part of the fixed asset turnover formula, representing average fixed assets.Numerator
Top part of the fixed asset turnover formula, representing net sales.Efficiency
Degree to which a company maximizes sales output from its fixed asset investments.Benchmarking
Process of comparing a company's ratio to competitors or industry averages to assess performance.Industry Average
Standard ratio value within a specific sector, used for performance comparison.Competitor Comparison
Assessment of a company's ratio against similar businesses to gauge relative efficiency.Turnover
Frequency with which assets are used to generate sales within a given period.Fixed Assets
Long-term tangible resources like buildings or equipment used in business operations.Ratio Analysis
Evaluation technique using numerical relationships to interpret financial performance.