Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover

Next Topic
1

concept

Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

XYZ Company had net sales of $500,000 and COGS of $320,000. If the beginning balance of Fixed Assets was $300,000 and the ending balance in Fixed Assets was $400,000, what is the Fixed Asset Turnover ratio?

3
Problem

ABC Company had $200,000 in Net Sales and Gross Profit of $80,000. If Fixed Assets equaled $400,000, what is the Fixed Asset Turnover ratio?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.