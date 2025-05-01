Skip to main content
Ratios: Payout Ratio definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Payout Ratio definitions
  • Dividend Payout Ratio
    Percentage of earnings distributed to shareholders as dividends, calculated by dividing cash dividends by net income and expressing the result as a percentage.
  • Cash Dividends
    Portion of company profits paid directly to shareholders, representing a return on their investment.
  • Net Income
    Total profit remaining after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from total revenue.
  • Shareholders
    Individuals or entities owning shares in a company and eligible to receive dividends.
  • Profitability Ratio
    Financial metric assessing a company's ability to generate earnings relative to revenue, assets, or equity.
  • Percentage
    Numerical expression representing a proportion out of 100, commonly used to show ratios like payout ratios.
  • Dividend Yield
    Financial measure indicating how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price.
  • Reinvestment
    Strategy of using profits to fund company growth or operations instead of distributing them as dividends.
  • Financial Health
    Overall condition of a company’s finances, often assessed by examining profitability, liquidity, and stability.
  • Stability
    Consistency in a company’s financial practices, such as maintaining a steady payout ratio over time.
  • Red Flag
    Warning sign indicating potential financial trouble, such as a sudden decrease in dividend payouts.
  • Earnings
    Profits generated by a company, typically used as the basis for calculating dividends and payout ratios.
  • Strategic Priorities
    Company decisions regarding the allocation of profits, such as choosing between paying dividends or reinvesting.