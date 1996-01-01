Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Payout Ratio

Problem

ConsistoCo has a policy to maintain a constant payout ratio from year to year. During the previous fiscal year, net income totaled $1,200,000 and ConsistoCo paid $240,000 in dividends. This year, due to the settlement of a lawsuit, the company had net income of $700,000. What amount of dividends would investors expect ConsistoCo to declare this year?

3
Problem

Dive Company maintains a policy to have a consistent payout ratio from year to year. Selected financial information for the company is as follows:

What amount of dividends would the company pay during the current year? 

