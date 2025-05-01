Ratios: Payout Ratio quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the dividend payout ratio, how is it calculated, and what does it indicate about a company's financial strategy?
The dividend payout ratio measures the percentage of net income distributed to shareholders as cash dividends. It is calculated by dividing cash dividends by net income and expressing the result as a percentage. A consistent payout ratio suggests stability, while a decrease may indicate financial issues or a shift toward reinvestment. Companies that do not pay dividends may be focusing on reinvesting in the business rather than distributing earnings.
What does the dividend payout ratio measure?
It measures the percentage of a company's net income that is distributed to shareholders as dividends.
How do you calculate the dividend payout ratio?
Divide cash dividends by net income and multiply by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Why is the dividend payout ratio usually shown as a percentage?
Expressing it as a percentage makes it easier to compare across companies and time periods.
What does a consistent dividend payout ratio suggest about a company?
It suggests stability in the company's dividend policy and financial health.
What might a sudden decrease in the dividend payout ratio indicate?
It could signal financial problems or a shift in strategy toward reinvestment rather than paying dividends.
Is it necessarily bad if a company has a low or zero dividend payout ratio?
No, it may simply mean the company is reinvesting its earnings to grow the business.
Can the dividend payout ratio be greater than 100%?
No, because companies typically do not pay out more in dividends than they earn in net income.
Why might an investor be concerned if a company with a history of stable dividends suddenly reduces its payout?
It could be a red flag indicating potential financial trouble or a significant change in company strategy.
How does understanding the dividend payout ratio help investors?
It helps investors assess a company's financial health and whether it prioritizes returning earnings to shareholders or reinvesting in the business.