Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio) definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio) definitions
Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio) definitions
Price-Earnings Ratio
A market value ratio showing how much investors pay for each dollar of a company's earnings, calculated as market price per share divided by earnings per share.Earnings Per Share
A profitability measure found by subtracting preferred dividends from net income and dividing by the average number of common shares outstanding.Market Price
The current trading value of a single share of common stock as determined by supply and demand in the stock market.Net Income
The total profit of a company after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from total revenue.Preferred Dividends
Payments made to holders of preferred stock, subtracted from net income when calculating earnings per share.Common Shares Outstanding
The total number of shares of common stock currently held by all shareholders, used in calculating earnings per share.Average Number of Shares
A figure found by adding the beginning and ending balances of common shares outstanding and dividing by two.Market Value Ratio
A financial metric that uses market price data to assess a company's value relative to its earnings or other financial figures.Investor Sentiment
The overall attitude or expectations of investors toward a stock, influencing its market price and valuation ratios.Future Earnings Projections
Expectations about a company's potential profitability, often reflected in higher price-earnings ratios.Book Value of Equity
The net asset value of a company as recorded on the balance sheet, distinct from market price or number of shares.Numerator
The top part of a fraction or ratio, representing the market price per share in the price-earnings ratio calculation.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction or ratio, representing earnings per share in the price-earnings ratio calculation.Value per Dollar of Earnings
An indicator of how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar a company earns, as shown by the price-earnings ratio.