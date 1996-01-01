Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)
MoneyCo had sales revenue and net income during the current year of $500,000 and $60,000, respectively. The total amount of stockholders’ equity was $600,000, and common shares outstanding were 120,000 all year. If the market price of the stock is $10, what is the P/E ratio?
Tougher Company’s current year income statement showed an EPS of $1.25 per share. If total common equity totaled $600,000 (40,000 common shares), preferred dividends were $10,000 (10,000 preferred shares), and the market price of common and preferred stock are $25 and $50, respectively, what is the company’s P/E ratio?