Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio) quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the formula for calculating the Price-Earnings (PE) ratio? The PE ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by the earnings per share (EPS).

How do you calculate earnings per share (EPS)? EPS is calculated as (net income minus preferred dividends) divided by the average number of common shares outstanding.

How do you determine the average number of common shares outstanding? The average number of common shares outstanding is calculated by adding the beginning and ending balances of shares and dividing by two.

Why is the PE ratio important to investors? The PE ratio helps investors determine how much they are paying for each dollar of a company's earnings.

What does a low PE ratio indicate about a stock's value? A low PE ratio indicates that investors are paying less for each dollar of earnings, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

What might a high PE ratio suggest about a company's future earnings? A high PE ratio may suggest that investors expect higher future earnings for the company.