Ratios: Total Asset Turnover quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the total asset turnover ratio measure in financial accounting? Total asset turnover measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate net sales.

How is the total asset turnover ratio calculated? It is calculated by dividing net sales by average total assets, where average total assets equals (beginning balance + ending balance) / 2.

Why is it important to use average total assets rather than just the ending balance when calculating total asset turnover? Using average total assets accounts for changes in asset levels during the period, providing a more accurate measure of efficiency.

What does a higher total asset turnover ratio indicate about a company's operations? A higher ratio indicates greater efficiency in using assets to generate sales, meaning the company earns more sales per dollar of assets owned.

Why should companies compare their total asset turnover ratio to industry averages or competitors? Because asset requirements vary by industry, benchmarking helps determine if a company's efficiency is strong relative to similar businesses.

What is the main goal for a company regarding its total asset turnover ratio? The main goal is to maximize sales per dollar of assets owned, improving operational efficiency.