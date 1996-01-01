Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ratios: Total Asset Turnover
XYZ Company had net sales of $500,000 and COGS of $320,000. If the beginning balance of Total Assets was $300,000 and the ending balance in Total Assets was $400,000, what is the Total Asset Turnover ratio?
ABC Company had $200,000 in Net Sales and Gross Profit of $80,000. If Total Assets equaled $400,000, what is the Total Asset Turnover ratio?