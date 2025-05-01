Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition quiz #1 Flashcards
Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition quiz #1
When is revenue recognized under GAAP?
Revenue is recognized when it is earned, meaning when the company has delivered its goods or services, regardless of when payment is received.What is the revenue recognition principle?
The revenue recognition principle states that revenue should be recorded when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received.How is the amount of revenue to be recorded determined?
The amount of revenue recorded is the value of the goods or services provided to the customer, as agreed upon in the transaction.Does the method of payment affect when revenue is recognized?
No, revenue is recognized when earned, regardless of whether payment is made in cash, on account, or by IOU.What is the matching principle in accounting?
The matching principle requires that expenses be recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate.When should expenses be recognized according to GAAP?
Expenses should be recognized when the company receives the benefit from the service or goods, regardless of when payment is made.What is the main difference between accrual and cash basis accounting regarding expenses?
Accrual accounting records expenses when benefits are received, while cash basis accounting records expenses when cash is paid.If a company pays for a one-year rental agreement upfront, how should the expense be recognized?
The expense should be recognized monthly, matching the benefit received each month, not all at once.What happens if a company uses up office supplies during a period?
The cost of the supplies used should be recorded as an expense in the period they are used.How are expenses recognized if the company has not yet paid for the goods or services received?
The expense is recognized when the benefit is received, and a liability is created if payment has not yet been made.Why is it important to match expenses with revenues?
Matching expenses with revenues provides a more accurate picture of a company's profitability during a specific period.Is selling a machine considered revenue for a t-shirt company?
No, selling a machine is not considered revenue because it is not related to the company's primary business activity.When does a tutoring company recognize revenue for a tutoring session?
Revenue is recognized when the tutoring session is completed, regardless of when payment is received.What is the key event that triggers expense recognition?
The key event is the receipt of the benefit from the goods or services, not the payment of cash.How does the matching principle apply to employee wages?
Employee wages are recorded as an expense in the period the employees work, even if payment is made later.What is the difference between revenue and expense in terms of business activities?
Revenue is earned by providing goods or services to customers, while expenses are incurred by receiving goods or services from others.If a company receives services but pays for them later, when is the expense recognized?
The expense is recognized when the services are received, not when payment is made.How does accrual accounting improve financial reporting compared to cash basis accounting?
Accrual accounting provides a more accurate representation of financial performance by recognizing revenues and expenses when they are earned or incurred, not when cash changes hands.What is an example of creating a liability when recognizing an expense?
If a company receives goods or services but has not yet paid for them, it records an expense and a liability, such as accounts payable.Why might students confuse expense recognition with cash payments?
Because some expenses are paid in cash immediately, but others involve using up assets or creating liabilities, making the timing of expense recognition different from cash payments.What is the primary purpose of the revenue recognition principle?
To ensure that revenue is recorded in the period it is earned, providing accurate financial information.How should a company record revenue if a customer pays in advance for a service?
Revenue should be recognized when the service is performed, not when the payment is received.What is the effect of recognizing expenses in the wrong period?
It can distort the company's reported profitability for that period.How does the matching principle affect the timing of expense recognition?
It ensures expenses are recorded in the same period as the related revenues, regardless of when payment occurs.What is the relationship between revenue and expenses in determining net income?
Net income is calculated by subtracting expenses from revenues for a given period.If a company provides goods to a customer on account, when is revenue recognized?
Revenue is recognized when the goods are delivered, even if payment will be received later.What is an example of using up an asset as an expense?
Using office supplies during the period is an example of using up an asset and recognizing an expense.How does the revenue recognition principle apply to sales on credit?
Revenue is recognized when the goods or services are delivered, not when the cash is collected.What is the main goal of the matching principle?
To match expenses with the revenues they help generate in the same accounting period.How should a company record the cost of goods sold?
The cost of goods sold should be recorded as an expense in the same period as the related sales revenue.What happens if a company pays for an expense in advance?
The payment is initially recorded as an asset (prepaid expense) and expensed as the benefit is received over time.Why is it incorrect to recognize all expenses when cash is paid?
Because expenses should be recognized when the benefit is received, not necessarily when cash is paid.What is the impact of the revenue recognition principle on financial statements?
It ensures that revenues are reported in the correct period, leading to more accurate financial statements.How does the matching principle relate to depreciation expense?
Depreciation expense allocates the cost of a long-term asset over the periods it benefits, matching expense to revenue.What is the significance of recognizing revenue when it is earned?
It provides a true representation of a company's financial performance for a specific period.How are unearned revenues treated under the revenue recognition principle?
Unearned revenues are recorded as liabilities until the goods or services are delivered, at which point revenue is recognized.What is the effect of recognizing revenue before it is earned?
It overstates revenue and net income for the period, leading to misleading financial statements.How should a company record expenses for utilities used during the month but paid for next month?
The expense should be recognized in the month the utilities are used, not when payment is made.What is the role of accounts payable in expense recognition?
Accounts payable is a liability created when an expense is recognized before payment is made.How does the matching principle apply to advertising expenses?
Advertising expenses are recognized in the period the advertisement runs and the benefit is received.