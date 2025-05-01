Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When is revenue recognized under GAAP? Revenue is recognized when it is earned, meaning when the company has delivered its goods or services, regardless of when payment is received.

What is the revenue recognition principle? The revenue recognition principle states that revenue should be recorded when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received.

How is the amount of revenue to be recorded determined? The amount of revenue recorded is the value of the goods or services provided to the customer, as agreed upon in the transaction.

Does the method of payment affect when revenue is recognized? No, revenue is recognized when earned, regardless of whether payment is made in cash, on account, or by IOU.

What is the matching principle in accounting? The matching principle requires that expenses be recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate.

When should expenses be recognized according to GAAP? Expenses should be recognized when the company receives the benefit from the service or goods, regardless of when payment is made.