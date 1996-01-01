Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Accrual Accounting Concepts

Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition

GAAP tells us when to record revenue and expenses.

Revenue Recognition Principle

Expense Recognition - The Matching Principle

Problem

From an accrual accounting perspective, label the following events as an expense or not an expense:

• An employee works all week for the company:

•The company pays the employee for the past two weeks of work:

•The company occupies a space for a month

•The company pays for a year’s worth of rent

Problem

A company has provided you with the following information about January’s income.  If the company uses a cash basis of accounting, what is their net income for the month of January?

Problem

If the company uses an accrual basis of accounting, what is their net income for the month of January?

