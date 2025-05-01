Sales Tax Payable definitions Flashcards
Sales Tax Payable definitions
Sales Tax
A percentage-based amount added to sales price, collected from customers and remitted to the government by the company.Sales Tax Payable
A liability account representing sales tax collected from customers but not yet remitted to the government.Revenue
The portion of cash collected from sales that belongs to the company, excluding any sales tax.Liability
An obligation to pay an amount, such as collected sales tax, to another party, typically the government.Journal Entry
An accounting record that documents the debit and credit effects of a transaction, such as sales and tax collection.Cash Receipts
The total amount of cash collected from customers, including both sales revenue and sales tax.Remittance
The process of sending collected sales tax from the company to the government, settling the liability.Sales Tax Rate
The percentage applied to sales to determine the amount of sales tax to be collected.Reconciliation
The process of determining sales revenue and sales tax payable from total cash receipts, often at month-end.Debit
An accounting entry that increases assets or decreases liabilities, such as recording cash collected.Credit
An accounting entry that increases liabilities or revenue, such as recording sales tax payable or sales revenue.Total Cash Collected
The sum of sales revenue and sales tax received from customers during a period.Formula for Sales Revenue
A calculation dividing total cash receipts by 1 plus the sales tax rate to determine actual sales revenue.Retained Earnings
The equity account increased by revenue earned, not including sales tax collected.Accounts Receivable
An asset account for sales made on credit, not directly involved when all sales are cash.