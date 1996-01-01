Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Current Liabilities

Sales Tax Payable

Blue Skies Supplies does not keep separate records of revenues and sales taxes at the time of sale. The register totals for October 21 are $20,776. All sales are subject to a 6% sales tax. If all cash receipts were originally included in Sales Revenue, the journal entry to adjust for sales taxes payable would include:

Crystal Company does not segregate sales and sales taxes in its register. The register total for May 5 is $27,560, which includes a 6% sales tax. Prepare the journal entry to record the sales and related taxes.

ABC Company sold subscriptions to customers based on the following timeline: 

September 1 Sold one-year subscriptions, collecting cash of $3,600, plus sales taxes of 10%.
October 31 Paid the sales taxes to the state taxing authority.
December 31 Recorded necessary year-end adjusting entries 

Prepare journal entries for each of the events provided.

