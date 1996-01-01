Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Sales Tax Payable
Sales Tax Payable:Total Cash Receipts
Blue Skies Supplies does not keep separate records of revenues and sales taxes at the time of sale. The register totals for October 21 are $20,776. All sales are subject to a 6% sales tax. If all cash receipts were originally included in Sales Revenue, the journal entry to adjust for sales taxes payable would include:
Crystal Company does not segregate sales and sales taxes in its register. The register total for May 5 is $27,560, which includes a 6% sales tax. Prepare the journal entry to record the sales and related taxes.
ABC Company sold subscriptions to customers based on the following timeline:
September 1 Sold one-year subscriptions, collecting cash of $3,600, plus sales taxes of 10%.
October 31 Paid the sales taxes to the state taxing authority.
December 31 Recorded necessary year-end adjusting entries
Prepare journal entries for each of the events provided.