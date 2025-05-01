Sales Tax Payable quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the proper journal entry when a company collects sales revenue of $240,000 with an 8% sales tax rate, all received in cash?
Debit Cash for $259,200 (total collected), Credit Sales Revenue for $240,000, and Credit Sales Tax Payable for $19,200.How does a company record the payment of sales tax previously collected and now remitted to the government?
