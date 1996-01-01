What are the rows called and what are the columns called in the periodic table?
Relevant Solution
52s
Play a video:
Hello everyone today. We have the following question. The Rose in the periodic table are referred to as groups and the columns as periods. Is this statement true or false? So Rose in the periodic table are going to represent periods and the columns are going to represent our groups. So the original statement is false As rose and groups are two different things on the periodic table. And with that we've answered our question overall. I hope this helped, and until next time.