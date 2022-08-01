10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Metallic Character deals with how easily an electron can be removed from an element.
Metallic Character
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Now, before we can talk about metallic characteristics of the elements in the periodic table, it's first important to talk about the periodic trends themselves. Now the periodic trends are specific patterns in the property of elements based on their changing atomic numbers were going to say, as we examine these periodic trends, we will examine these patterns while moving to the top right corner of the periodic table. So we're generally gonna be moving this way to the top right corner off the periodic table when discussing the different types of periodic trends that exist. So keep that in mind as we investigate each and everyone.
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
now metallic character has to do with how easily element can lose an electron, the easier it is for an element to lose an electron, the greater its metallic character. Now remember, metals tend to lose electrons. Non metals tend to gain electrons when it comes to the major table class major periodic table classifications we have our medals are metal Lloyds and are non metals. And we're gonna say the periodic trend here is metallic character is going to decrease as we move from left to right across a period. So as we're going this way and as we go up ah, group, this makes sense because where are the medals on the periodic table? They're all clustered mawr to the left and the bottom. As we're heading towards the top right corner, we're moving away from the medals, so our metallic character is supposed to decrease. So just remember, this is one of the simplest periodic trends to understand metallic character. The closer you are to the medals, the more metallic character you have, the further away you are from the medals, the less metallic character you're going to have
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes metallic character to decrease.
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character Example 1
so here it says, Based on the periodic trend, which element would have the greater metallic character? So here, let's compare sulfur versus delirium. So looking on the periodic table, we see sulfur here we see toe Leary. Um, here. Remember, the trend is as we head towards the top, right corner are metallic character will decrease. And as we move up a group, a metallic character will also decrease. So since till Erie, um is further down, it should have more metallic character closer to the metals As we're going up, the group were becoming less metallic and therefore sulfur would have a lower metallic character. So just remember, the closer we come closer, we get to the metals, the greater our metallic character will be. The further away we get from the medals, the lower our metallic character will be
