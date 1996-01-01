The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method.
(b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno