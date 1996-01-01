Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
Bronsted-Lowry Acids vs Bases
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Example
Comparing Bronsted-Lowry and Arrhenius
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Example
Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Example
Identify conjugate acid and conjugate base in the following reaction.
H2PO4− (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ HPO42− (aq) + H3O+ (aq)
a) HPO42− (conjugate acid), H3O+ (conjugate base)
b) HPO42− (conjugate base), H3O+ (conjugate acid)
c) H2PO4− (conjugate acid), H2O (conjugate base)
d) H2PO4− (conjugate base), H2O (conjugate acid)
In the following reaction, label Bronsted-Lowry acid and base, along with conjugate acid and base.
H2C6H6O6 (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ HC6H6O6− (aq) + H3O (aq)
H2O conjugate base
HC6H6O6− base
H3O+ acid
H2O base
HC6H6O6− conjugate base
H3O+ conjugate acid
H2O conjugate acid
HC6H6O6− acid
H3O+ base
H2O acid
HC6H6O6− conjugate acid
H3O+ conjugate base
Strength of Conjugate Acids and Bases
Conjugate Acid-Base Relationships
Acid and Base Strength Example
Which of the following is the strongest base?
a. NO3− b. F− c. Cl− d. ClO4− e. H2O
Which of the following bases will have the weakest conjugate acid?
a. CH3COOH b. KOCH3 c. CH3NH2 d. NH4OH e. LiOH
- Which of the following is a Brønsted-Lowry base, but not an Arrhenius base? (LO 16.1) (a) HNO3 (b) CsOH (c) CH...
- NH31g2 and HCl(g) react to form the ionic solid NH4Cl1s2. Which substance is the Brønsted–Lowry acid in this ...
- Which of the following is the stronger Brønsted–Lowry acid, HBrO or HBr?
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) NH3 con...
- For each of the following slightly soluble salts, write the net ionic equation, if any, for reaction with a s...
- Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products. a. CH3NHCH3 + HCl ¡
- Determine if each anion acts as a weak base in solution. For those anions that are basic, write an equation th...
- Determine the products of each reaction. d.
- Predict how each molecule or ion would act, in the Brønsted-Lowry sense, in aqueous solution by writing 'acid,...