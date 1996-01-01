Hello everyone. So in this video we're trying to determine the empirical formula of sodium fluoride. Given That 2.5 g of sodium completely reacts with 2.07 g of flooring. Alright, so let's first calculate for the moles of sodium. So our moles of N8. We're starting off with the g. So we have 2.5 grams of N. A. And then we're gonna use the molar mass of that. So for every one mole of n. a. We have 22.99 g of n. a. It is here that the grounds of any will cancel giving us the value of 0.109 moles of N eight. All right now coupling for the moles of two. So we're starting off again with 2.07 g given to us in the problem of F2, we're gonna use the molar mass of flooring. So every one mole of flooring, we have 19.00 g of flooring. The units of grams of flooring a council. So let's see here the new market value is equal to one or 0.109 moles. We're going to divide by the lowest amount of moles and in this case is equal so for each will go ahead and divide it by zero 109. So you get that of course I'll just be one and these numbers will then be our coefficients for the empirical formula. So the empirical formula is equal to N. A. F. And this is going to be the final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

