Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry deals with the numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry
Utilize the stoichiometric chart to do all your stoichiometric calculations.
Stoichiometry Example 1
The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation:
How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas?
The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below:
If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced?
If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction?
- One way to make coal burning better for the environment is to remove carbon dioxide from the exhaust gases rel...
- The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find...
- The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find...
- Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq)¡H2O(l ) + Ba...
- Calculate how many moles of NO2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N2O5( g)¡4 NO2( g) + ...
- Calculate how many moles of NH3 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 3 N2H4(l )¡4 NH3( g) ...
- Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate...
- Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate n...
- Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq)¡FeBr2(aq) + H2( g) What m...
- Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq)¡FeBr2(aq) + H2( g) What mas...
- Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction: 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq)¡Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2( ...
- Cytosine, a constituent of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), can be represented by the following molecular model. I...
- For each of the reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 15.39 g of the underli...
- For each of the acid–base reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of each acid necessary to completely react ...
- The organic anion is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the ...
- Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass ...
- In the preparation of iron from hematite, Fe2O3 reacts with carbon: Fe2O3 + C --> Fe + CO2 Unbalanced (a) B...
- The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2...
- The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2...
- Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al1OH231s2 + ...
- Magnesium metal burns in oxygen to form magnesium oxide, MgO. (c) How many grams of Mg are needed to react wi...
- Magnesium metal burns in oxygen to form magnesium oxide, MgO. (b) How many grams of oxygen are needed to reac...
- An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron me...
- Ethylene gas, C2H4, reacts with water at high temperature to yield ethyl alcohol, C2H6O. (a) How many grams o...
- Aluminum sulfide reacts with water to form aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide. (a) Write the balanced che...
- Pure oxygen was first made by heating mercury(II) oxide: HgO --> (heat) Hg + O2 Unbalanced (a) Balance the...
- Titanium dioxide (TiO2), the substance used as the pigment in white paint, is prepared industrially by reactio...
- Automotive air bags inflate when sodium azide, NaN3, rapidly decomposes to its component elements: 2 NaN31s2...
- Automotive air bags inflate when sodium azide, NaN3, rapidly decomposes to its component elements: 2 NaN31s2¡2...
- The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡...
- The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡...
- The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g...
- The industrial production of hydriodic acid takes place by treatment of iodine with hydrazine (N2H4): 2 I2 + N...
- The industrial production of hydriodic acid takes place by treatment of iodine with hydrazine (N2H4): 2 I2 + N...
- Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If...
- An alternative method for producing hydriodic acid is the reaction of iodine with hydrogen sulfide: H2S + I2 -...
- An alternative method for producing hydriodic acid is the reaction of iodine with hydrogen sulfide: H2S + I2 -...
- Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric a...
- Hydrazine, N2H4, once used as a rocket propellant, reacts with oxygen: N2H4 + O2 --> N2 + 2 H2O (a) How man...
- During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO41s2. (a...
- Sodium azide (NaN3) yields N2 gas when heated to 300 °C, a reaction used in automobile air bags. If 1.00 mol o...
- The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12). WCl6 + B...
- If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one prod...
- How many kilograms of CO2 does the complete combustion of 3.8 kg of n-octane produce?
- An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chlori...
- A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in ...
- A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in...
- The fat stored in a camel’s hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by t...
- Hard water contains Ca2+, Mg2+, and Fe2+, which interfere with the action of soap and leave an insoluble coat...
- A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before ...
- A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to th...
- The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and ca...
- Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon t...
- Assume that gasoline has the formula C8H18 and has a density of 0.703 g/mL. How many pounds of CO2 are produce...
- A 3.50 g of an alloy which contains only lead and tin is dissolved in hot HNO3. Excess sulfuric acid is added ...
- A certain alcoholic beverage contains only ethanol (C2H6O) and water. When a sample of this beverage undergoes...
- The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of g...
- The YBa2Cu3O7 superconductor can be synthesized by the sol–gel method from a stoichiometric mixture of metal ...
- A compound of formula XCl3 reacts with aqueous AgNO3 to yield solid AgCl according to the following equation: ...
- The thermite reaction, Fe2O3 + Al S Al2O3 + Fe produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction ...
- Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 rea...
- When eaten, dietary carbohydrates are digested to yield glu-cose (C6H12O6), which is then metabolized to yield...
- Window glass is typically made by mixing soda ash (Na2CO3), limestone (CaCO3), and silica sand (SiO2) and then...
- An unidentified metal M reacts with an unidentified halogen X to form a compound MX2. When heated, the compoun...
- The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the pro...
- An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of ir...
- A liquid fuel mixture contains 30.35% hexane (C6H14), 15.85% heptane (C7H16), and the rest octane (C8H18). Wha...
- One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the re...
- A mixture of CuO and Cu2O with a mass of 10.50 g is reduced to give 8.66 g of pure Cu metal. What are the amou...
- When the nickel–zinc battery, used in digital cameras, is recharged, the following cell reaction occurs: (a) ...
- Isooctane, C8H18, is the component of gasoline from which the term octane rating derives. (b) Assuming that ...
- Acid spills are often neutralized with sodium carbonate or sodium hydrogen carbonate. For neutralization of ac...
- A railroad tank car derails and spills 36 tons of concen-trated sulfuric acid. The acid is 98.0 mass% H2SO4 an...
- Some progressive hair coloring products marketed to men, such as Grecian Formula 16, contain lead acetate Pb(C...
- During a certain time period, 4.0 million tons of SO2 were released into the atmosphere and subsequently oxidi...