13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
Problem
Sodium has a density of 0.971 g>cm3 and crystallizes with a body-centered cubic unit cell. What is the radius of a sodium atom, and what is the edge length of the cell in picometers?
Relevant Solution
