Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell contains 2 atoms total.
Simple Cubic Unit Cell Concept 1
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell Example 1
Thallium (I) iodide crystallizes with the same structure as CsCl, a compound with a body-centered cubic structure. The edge length of the unit cell of Tl is 4.20 angstroms. Calculate the ionic radius of Tl+. The ionic radius of I– is 2.16 angstroms.
Barium has a body-centered cubic structure. If the atomic radius of barium is 222 pm, calculate the density of solid barium.
The edge of a body-centered cubic unit cell of an element Y was found to be 3.16×10-8 cm. The density of the element is 19.35 g/cm3. What is the approximate molar mass of Y?
- Identify each of the following kinds of packing: (d)
- Determine the number of atoms per unit cell for each metal. (b) Tungsten
- Sodium metal (atomic weight 22.99 g>mol) adopts a body-centered cubic structure with a density of 0.97 g>...
- Molybdenum crystallizes with the body-centered unit cell. The radius of a molybdenum atom is 136 pm. Calculate...
- Calcium crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure at 467°C. (a) How many Ca atoms are contained in each...
- Barium has a density of 3.59 g/cm3 and crystallizes with the body-centered cubic unit cell. Calculate the radi...
- Calcium crystallizes in a face-centered cubic unit cell at room temperature that has an edge length of 5.588 ...
- Tungsten crystallizes in a body-centered cubic unit cell with an edge length of 317 pm. What is the length in...
- Sodium has a density of 0.971 g>cm3 and crystallizes with a body-centered cubic unit cell. What is the rad...
- If a protein can be induced to crystallize, its molecular structure can be determined by X-ray crystallograph...
- Iron crystallizes in a body-centered cubic unit cell with an edge length of 287 pm. Iron metal has a density ...
- Cesium chloride crystallizes in a cubic unit cell with Cl- ions at the corners and a Cs+ ion in the center. C...
- Potassium metal crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure. Draw one unit cell, and try to draw an elect...
- The unit cell of a compound containing Co and O has a unit cell shown below. The Co atoms are on the corners, ...
- An unknown metal is found to have a density of 7.8748 g/cm3 and to crystallize in a body-centered cubic lattic...
- What is the coordination environment of the K+ ions in the fullerene-based superconductor K3C60?
- A cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal, 1.62 mm on an edge, was vaporized in a 500.0 mL evacuated flask. Th...
- A cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal, 1.62 mm on an edge, was vaporized in a 500.0 mL evacuated flask. The...