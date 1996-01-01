An argon ion laser puts out 5.0 W of continuous power at a
wavelength of 532 nm. The diameter of the laser beam is
5.5 mm. If the laser is pointed toward a pinhole with a diameter
of 1.2 mm, how many photons travel through the pinhole
per second? Assume that the light intensity is equally
distributed throughout the entire cross-sectional area of the
beam. (1 W = 1 J/s)
