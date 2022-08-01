1. Intro to General Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive Properties are independent and Extensive Properties are dependent on the size or amount of substance present
Understanding Intensive Properties
1
concept
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
2m
Was this helpful?
when discussing the different properties of matter. It's also important to include intensive and extensive properties. Now, intensive properties are those that are innate or inside type of properties for a given material because there are innate to an object. They are independent of the size or amount of the substance present. So it doesn't matter if I have a little bit of the substance or a lot of the substance, that property is unique to it. Now, we're gonna say intensive properties are characterized as being physical properties. So there's gonna be some things that we've seen before when we talked about physical properties of matter. So, we take a look here at these images. Again, we have our trusty color palette. So we know that an intensive property has to be color. Now, it doesn't matter if I have a small amount of gold or a large amount of gold. Gold typically has the same color. Next we know that here the density of an object determines if it's going to sink within the liquid or if it's gonna float on its surface. So density is an intensive property. So, again, going along with the idea of gold, it doesn't matter if I have an ounce of gold or a ton of gold, gold is gold. So all of them will have the same basic density. Next hardness. Now, it doesn't matter if I have a small diamond or a large diamond, diamonds are naturally strong and durable substances found in nature. Okay, so, again, their hardness isn't based on the amount that we have of the substance. We know that here this pot that has steam coming out of it. It can represent boiling point, melting point or freezing point. And then finally, here we have a thermometer. Here we say that this image represents temperature, temperature represents another kind common type of intensive property. Now we know that water from grade school told that water boils at 100 degrees Celsius. Um It doesn't matter if I have a gallon of water. If I have a cup of water, water will boil at 100 degrees Celsius, no matter the amount of it. Okay, Because temperature is an intensive property. Now that we've gone over the basic ideas of this, let's take a look at questions, were asked to either determine what is or isn't an intensive property. So click on the next video.
2
example
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 1
1m
Was this helpful?
So here. If we take a look at this example question, it says Which of the following are examples of intensive properties? So for the first one, we have mass now. Mass definitely is not an intensive property. 10 g is very different from 100 g. Mass is based on the amount you have of the substance. Length. Length can also be un intensive property because think about it. Length. One mile is different from 1000 miles. So here the length of something is based on the quantity that stated. We know that melting point is one of the intensive property examples have given up above. So we know that our answer must contain three in the choice. So if you look at the options, three is not listed here. Three is listed here, but we just said that length cannot be an intensive property three is listed here, but again too, we said that to cannot be an intensive property. So that means the only answer is deep. If we look at four volume volume, camping intensive property, either because we can say here that one ounce of water is very different from one gallon of water volume is based on the quantity that stated luster. Luster would be our other intensive property. Luster has to do with the shiny nous of an object. Now, if we think of gold, we have an ounce of ounce of gold and then we have a ton of gold gold. Both of them are. So they're both gonna have the same type of shyness associated with that particular element. Shiny nous Luster is based on just innate properties within the substance. So luster here, as well as melting point would we are to intensive properties. Now that we've done this example, move on to the practice question.
3
Problem
Which of the following is not an example of an intensive property?
A
Elemental Magnetism
B
Density
C
Temperature
D
Milligrams
E
Freezing Point
4
concept
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
2m
Was this helpful?
in our continued discussion of the properties of matter. We now come to extensive properties. Now we're gonna say here that extensive properties are those that are ex internal. Now these external properties, they are dependent of the size and amount of substance present. Now we're gonna say extensive properties just like intensive properties are still physical properties. Now some of the most common types of extensive properties, some of these images we've seen already. So this anvil represents mass. Now mass is definitely an extensive property. It's based on the amount that we have 10 g of a substance is very different from 100 g of that same substance. Next we have a ruler which represents length. One mile is definitely different from 100 miles. Here we have our cube inside of the cube. The space within it is our volume. So you could have a cube that holds only an ounce of water and another cube that can hold a gallon of water. Now here the volume involved is very different. Finally here we have our energy drink and now no we're not saying that an energy drink is an expensive property. What we're saying here is that all forms of energy is an extensive property. So we're talking about thermal energy, nuclear energy, all types of energy um are types of extensive property. So that energy drink just there is a broad understanding of all the energy forms that exist. Alright, so just remember an extensive property is based on the amount that we have of this particular substance now that we've seen this basic understanding of it, let's move on to our example question in the next video.
5
example
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 2
1m
Was this helpful?
So if we take a look here at this example question, it states which of the following is classified as an extensive property? First, we have chemical energy. Remember, we have our trusty energy drink of above. That energy drink represents all forms of energy, nuclear energy, thermal energy or, in this case, chemical energy. Remember, if energy is in the name, it can count as an extensive property. So here this would be our extensive property. Let's look at the other choices here. Next, we have electrical conductivity. Now conductivity is to be able to basically channel electrical current. Now that's based on the properties that are inside or innate toe a substance. So it represents an intensive property where they have a small amount of a conductive material or large amount. It's so going to conduct electricity. It's amount doesn't control this particular property luster. We've talked about luster before us. Well, it talks about the shiny nous of a material. It's shiny. Nous doesn't depend on if we have a lot of it or a little bit of it. It also is an intensive property, and then finally, freezing point. Remember freezing point melting point boiling point We said that all of these are innate or inside properties, so they're all intensive property. Whether I have a cup of water or gallon of water, it would have the same freezing point. So, out of all my choices on Lee, Option A is the correct choice. Now that we've seen this example question, let's move on to the practice question.
6
Problem
Which of the following is not an example of an extensive property?
A
Kilograms
B
Gibbs Free Energy
C
Milliliters
D
Malleability
7
Problem
Which of the following is an extensive property of a nitrogen molecule?
A
Boiling Point
B
Temperature
C
Moles
D
Polarity
E
Reactivity
Additional resources for Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Label the following statements about the world’s largest gold bar as quantitative or qualitative observations....
- (a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?
- Which type of property—intensive or extensive—does not depend on the amount of substance present?
- Label the following properties as intensive or extensive: den-sity, volume, mass, electrical conductivity.
- Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical cond...