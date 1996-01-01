General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
Naming Alkanes
by Brightstorm
28 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
IUPAC Nomenclature of Alkanes: Part 1
by Professor Dave Explains
27 views
Hide transcripts
IUPAC alkane nomenclature (8)
by freelanceteach
16 views
Hide transcripts
Naming Alkanes
by Andrey K
14 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
2
28 views
Hide transcripts
Naming Organic Compounds - Straight Chain Alkanes
by Leah4sci
24 views
Hide transcripts
Naming Alkanes
by Brightstorm
28 views
Hide transcripts
3 Steps for Naming Alkanes | Organic Chemistry
by Melissa Maribel
25 views
Hide transcripts
Hydrocarbon Power!: Crash Course Chemistry #40
by CrashCourse
26 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
1
29 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
23 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
1
22 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
3
34 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
3
27 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
2
27 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.