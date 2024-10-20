1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution
|Sample
|Mass CO2
|Mass C
|Mass O2
|1
|44.00 g
|12.00 g
|32.00 g
|2
|22.00 g
|6.00 g
|16.00 g
|3
|88.00 g
|24.00 g
|64.00 g
Which of the following statements is consistent with this data?
Based on the given information, what is the best classification for this sample of crude oil?
Which solution is a homogeneous mixture: sand and water, salt and water, salad dressing, or soil?
In the following images, the white spheres represent hydrogen atoms and the red spheres represent oxygen atoms. classify each sample as an element, a compound, or a mixture.
Which term describes a pure substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
What is the correct classification of a mixture in which both a solid and a liquid are visible?
Unlike an element, a(n) ________ may be separated through a physical process like filtration.
One particular type of atom and it cannot be broken down into a simpler substance
A substance made up of two or more elements that have been chemically combined is called
A substance made of atoms of two or more different elements joined by chemical bonds.
A substance that cannot be broken down into other substances by ordinary chemical procedures is a(n)
When 1 carbon atom combines with 2 oxygen atoms, the resulting substance is called a(n)?
A(n) ____________________________________________ is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
Which of the following could be classified as matter? check all of the boxes that apply.